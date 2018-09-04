202
In Md. and Va., students welcomed back

By Alejandro Alvarez September 4, 2018 10:47 am 09/04/2018 10:47am
School districts in Montgomery County, Alexandria City and Arlington were busily tweeting photos of smiling students.

WASHINGTON — It’s back to school for students in parts of Maryland and Virginia today.

Teachers, principles and even marching bands welcomed both returning students and newcomers.

The 2018-2019 school promises a number of changes throughout Maryland and Virginia. Parents and kids might notice differences in anything from school lunches to security.

In Montgomery County, over 163,000 students from kindergarten to 12th grade headed back to the classroom Tuesday.

This year, the school district is inaugurating over 450,000 square feet of new facilities, including the brand-new Bayard Rustin Elementary School in Rockville, Maryland.

“I’m really determined that we pay attention to every single student and whether or not he or she is learning at the level they need to,” Montgomery County superintendent Jack Smith told WTOP.

“There’s a strong emphasis on that, that we’ve built in the last couple of years, and we’re going to stick with that every day.”

