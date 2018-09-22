Musical instruments available for checkout at Montgomery Co. library

Those with a library card can now check out musical instruments from the Twinbrook Library in Rockville, Maryland, thanks to Montgomery County Public Libraries' Library of Things program.

WASHINGTON — One library in Rockville, Maryland, was not as quiet as usual Saturday.

At the Twinbrook Library in Montgomery County, those attending the launch of the Library of Things were able to create music with the inventory of 29 musical instruments now available for checkout.

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) cardholders now have access to 6 amplifiers, guitars, ukuleles, various hand drums (djembe, doumbek, bohdran, kalimba and more) and musical accessories at the Twinbrook Library location.

Many of the instruments are designed specifically for children and were hand-selected for quality and durability, according to the MCPL news release.

Those wanting to borrow an instrument need a library account in good standing and a photo ID. Instruments can be borrowed for 14 days. A parent must check out instruments for children under 14 years old.

“This program is another example of the value and benefits of a library card, and I am proud to celebrate the beginning of this innovative program,” said County Executive Ike Legget, who attended the program launching alongside MCPL Acting Director Anita Vassallo and Twinbrook Library manager Eric Carzon.

More information about program policies is available on MCPL’s website or by calling the Twinbrook location at 240-777-0240.

