Bethesda house fire causes more than $1 million in damages

An early morning fire at a home undergoing renovations in Bethesda, Maryland, resulted in more than $1 million in damages, local fire officials said. See photos.

Several @MCFRS crews returned to assist Fire/Explosive Investigators after the early Tuesday morning fire on Whittier Blvd, the family has been located, everyone is ok, & the cause of the fire is under investigation. The house was being renovated & the family was not home at time pic.twitter.com/c4ut1DaymX

An early morning fire at a home undergoing renovations in Bethesda, Maryland, resulted in more than $1 million in damages, local fire officials said. See photos.

WASHINGTON — An early morning fire at a home undergoing renovations in Bethesda, Maryland, resulted in more than $1 million in damages, local fire officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the family was not home during the time of the fire, and only one firefighter suffered a heat-related injury.

Approximately 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the two-story colonial home on the 6900 block of Whittier Boulevard near Walt Whitman High School around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Piringer said the fire was coming through the roof when firefighters arrived.

The 6,900-square-foot house had numerous hazards associated with the renovation, Piringer said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.