Bethesda house fire causes more than $1 million in damages

By Jennifer Ortiz September 5, 2018 10:44 am 09/05/2018 10:44am
An early morning fire at a home undergoing renovations in Bethesda, Maryland, resulted in more than $1 million in damages, local fire officials said. See photos.

WASHINGTON — An early morning fire at a home undergoing renovations in Bethesda, Maryland, resulted in more than $1 million in damages, local fire officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the family was not home during the time of the fire, and only one firefighter suffered a heat-related injury.

Approximately 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the two-story colonial home on the 6900 block of Whittier Boulevard near Walt Whitman High School around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Piringer said the fire was coming through the roof when firefighters arrived.

The 6,900-square-foot house had numerous hazards associated with the renovation, Piringer said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

bethesda fire fire damage Montgomery County, MD News

