Video captures wig store robbers assaulting employees

Three people tried to steal wigs from a Silver Spring beauty supply store and then assaulted two employees who tried to stop them, according to Montgomery County police. The assault was captured on store surveillance video. See the video.

The theft and assault at the Silver Spring beauty supply store were captured on surveillance video, police said. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Three people tried to steal wigs from a Silver Spring beauty supply store and then assaulted two employees who tried to stop them, according to Montgomery County police. The assault was captured on store surveillance video. See the video.

WASHINGTON — Three people tried to steal wigs from a Silver Spring, Maryland beauty supply store and then assaulted two employees who tried to stop them, according to Montgomery County police.

The robbery and assault took place on July 27 at Esther’s Beauty Salon on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, police said.

Two store employees — a 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man — tried to stop three people near the store entrance after one of them snatched a wig from a mannequin and attempted to walk out of the store, according to police and surveillance video.

The video shows the suspects smiling and appearing to laugh as they struggle with the female store employee over the wig. The video shows the man who worked at the store tried to lock the suspects inside the store, but two of them escaped. As the third suspect tries to escape the locked store, the video shows him throwing several punches at the man.

The employee had a cut on his head from the struggle and both employees were pepper-sprayed, police said. Both employees were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The three suspects made off with one wig, police said.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $10,000 from Crime Solvers for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.