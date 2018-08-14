Md. MS-13 member gets 2 life sentences for murder, violent crimes

A member of the MS-13 gang has been sentenced for his role in several violent crimes, including the murder of a man in 2013.

Raul Ernesto Landaverde-Giron, 28, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was sentenced Monday to two consecutive life sentences on federal charges of murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy and weapons charges, the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. He was convicted in March.

During the trial, evidence connected Giron to a host of violent crimes, including murder and attempted murders, in Prince George’s County and Frederick County that were orchestrated by MS-13 between 2012 and 2016.

In November 2013, the prosecutors said, Giron and other gang members killed a man who had fled El Salvador after MS-13 members there ordered his death. The victim was lured into a wooded area in Frederick, shot in the head by one gang member and stabbed in the face and neck by Giron and a third gang member.

Giron was sentenced to an additional six months after pleading guilty to illegally re-entering the country after being deported to El Salvador.

