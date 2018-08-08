202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man dies after shooting…

Man dies after shooting himself, father at Montgomery County Park & Ride

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 8, 2018 4:28 pm 08/08/2018 04:28pm
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he shot himself and his father in a murder-suicide attempt at a Park & Ride commuter lot in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Investigators said they believe 67-year-old Greg Willey shot his father, 89-year-old Thomas Willey while the pair was parked at the Park & Ride commuter lot on Norbeck Road, a quarter mile east of Georgia Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Greg then shot himself, police said.

Police arrived to find Greg in the driver’s seat of a gold Toyota Prius suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; Thomas was dead in the passenger seat.

Greg was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. On Tuesday night, he died from his injuries, Montgomery County police said.

Police said they found a note, believed to be penned by Greg, and a gun in the car. The two lived together in a nearby Leisure World apartment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News montgomery park and ride murder-suicide
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500