Man dies after shooting himself, father at Montgomery County Park & Ride

Police continue to investigate a murder-suicide attempt at a Park & Ride commuter lot that left two dead.

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he shot himself and his father in a murder-suicide attempt at a Park & Ride commuter lot in Montgomery County over the weekend.

Investigators said they believe 67-year-old Greg Willey shot his father, 89-year-old Thomas Willey while the pair was parked at the Park & Ride commuter lot on Norbeck Road, a quarter mile east of Georgia Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Greg then shot himself, police said.

Police arrived to find Greg in the driver’s seat of a gold Toyota Prius suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; Thomas was dead in the passenger seat.

Greg was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. On Tuesday night, he died from his injuries, Montgomery County police said.

Police said they found a note, believed to be penned by Greg, and a gun in the car. The two lived together in a nearby Leisure World apartment.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.