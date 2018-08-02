Police: Montgomery Co. Park & Ride shooting investigated as murder-suicide attempt

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in a parking lot in Montgomery County, Maryland, as a murder-suicide attempt after the two subjects involved were revealed to be father and son.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in a parking lot in Montgomery County, Maryland, as a murder-suicide attempt after the two subjects involved were revealed to be father and son.

Investigators believe at this time that Thomas Willey, 89, was shot by his son Greg Willey, 67. Greg then shot himself.

Greg was found in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Prius suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a Park & Ride commuter lot on Norbeck Road just after 4 p.m., police say. Thomas was found in the passenger seat deceased.

Greg was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they found a note, believed to be penned by Greg, and a gun in the car.

It was revealed in the preliminary investigation that the father and son lived in a nearby Leisure World apartment together.

The condition of Greg Willey will be updated as changes occur. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.