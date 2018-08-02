202
Police: Montgomery Co. Park & Ride shooting investigated as murder-suicide attempt

By Nahal Amouzadeh
and Ana Srikanth August 5, 2018 12:25 pm 08/05/2018 12:25pm
Two people were shot at a Park and Ride similar to the one showed above. (WTOP/John Domen)

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in a parking lot in Montgomery County, Maryland, as a murder-suicide attempt after the two subjects involved were revealed to be father and son.

Investigators believe at this time that Thomas Willey, 89, was shot by his son Greg Willey, 67. Greg then shot himself.

Greg was found in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Prius suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a Park & Ride commuter lot on Norbeck Road just after 4 p.m., police say. Thomas was found in the passenger seat deceased.

Greg was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they found a note, believed to be penned by Greg, and a gun in the car.

It was revealed in the preliminary investigation that the father and son lived in a nearby Leisure World apartment together.

The condition of Greg Willey will be updated as changes occur. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where it happened.

500