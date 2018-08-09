Bethesda carjacking foiled because suspects couldn’t drive stick shift; video of suspects released

Law enforcement officials are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of two men implicated in a Bethesda mall attempted carjacking.

WASHINGTON — An attempted carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland last week was foiled after the suspects realized they couldn’t drive a manual transmission, Montgomery County police said. Now, authorities have released surveillance of the suspects.

Newly released surveillance footage appeared to show one of the young men walking through the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda on the evening of Aug. 2, wearing a green shirt and carrying a backpack.



Investigators said a man was approached by the two suspects inside the Westfield parking garage, where one of the suspects demanded he immediately turn over his keys. The other suspect implied he was armed with a weapon.

The suspects got hold of the keys but seemingly abandoned the vehicle after realizing they could not drive a manual transmission, detectives surmised.

Surveillance video appeared to show the two suspects fleeing on foot through the parking garage.

Police are asking members of the public with information on the crime to contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5100. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Crime Solvers offered a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

