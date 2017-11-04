Driver’s side windows shot out on I-270 in Montgomery County

It was just after 8 p.m. Friday when police began fielding calls about driver's side windows getting shot out in moving vehicles along I-270 between Rockville and Gaithersburg.

WASHINGTON — Startling explosions of broken glass all over drivers and the highway they were riding on led to numerous calls to Maryland State Police Friday night.

It was just after 8 p.m. when police began fielding calls about driver’s side windows getting shot out in moving vehicles along I-270 between Rockville and Gaithersburg.

A fifth call also came in from a car that was going southbound on I-270 in the local lanes approaching the exit for Montrose Road.

Maryland State Police say that, in all, four cars and a Montgomery County Ride-On bus got hit.

The vehicles all had varying amounts of damage on the driver’s side. No one either driving or riding in the cars suffered any injuries.

Police say no actual gun was used in the incidents.

Instead, it’s believed some sort of BB or pellet gun caused all the damage.

Anyone who saw something suspicious on the highway is being asked to call Maryland State Police.

Vehicle descriptions and tag numbers in particular are being sought. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Right now, police say there are no suspects.

The general area where the incidents took place:

