201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Official: Smoking cause of…

Official: Smoking cause of Silver Spring apartment building fire

By Abigail Constantino October 18, 2017 12:01 am 10/18/2017 12:01am
Share

Several families are spending the night out of their homes and one person was transported due to a fire at a Silver Spring apartment building.

WASHINGTON — Several families are spending the night out of their homes, and one person was hurt due to a fire in a Silver Spring apartment building.

Smoking was the cause of the fire, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The four-story building on the 100 block of Schuyler Road caught fire Tuesday night. Eighty-five firefighters doused the building; there was heavy fire on the first floor when they arrived.

Firefighters helped trapped residents and one person was transported. The estimated damage is $100,000.

The fire closed Sligo Creek Parkway between Colesville Road and East Wayne Avenue.

Below is the area where the fire happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
apartment fire Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News schuyler road silver spring sligo creek
Recommended
Latest
Baseball's best days at RFK
Thousands in Puerto Rico shelters
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Today in History: Oct. 17
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 15-21
Outrageous vanity plates
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Las Vegas receives outpouring of support
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note