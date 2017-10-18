Official: Smoking cause of Silver Spring apartment building fire

Several families are spending the night out of their homes and one person was transported due to a fire at a Silver Spring apartment building.

WASHINGTON — Several families are spending the night out of their homes, and one person was hurt due to a fire in a Silver Spring apartment building.

Smoking was the cause of the fire, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The four-story building on the 100 block of Schuyler Road caught fire Tuesday night. Eighty-five firefighters doused the building; there was heavy fire on the first floor when they arrived.

Firefighters helped trapped residents and one person was transported. The estimated damage is $100,000.

The fire closed Sligo Creek Parkway between Colesville Road and East Wayne Avenue.

