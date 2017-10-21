201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Bethesda high-rise evacuated after…

Bethesda high-rise evacuated after transformer fire

By Reem Nadeem October 21, 2017 10:39 am 10/21/2017 10:39am
Share

WASHINGTON — Firefighters are helping residents evacuate after a transformer fire set off alarms in a Bethesda high-rise.

The affected building is Promenade Apartments on Pooks Hill Road.

The fire started in the garage but smoke was seen on upper floors, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

About 500 customers in the area are without power, Pepco reports.

Below is a map of the area where the building is located.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
bethesda high-rise fire Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county fire Montgomery County, MD News reem nadeem
Recommended
Latest
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Redskins moments at RFK
Today in History: Oct. 21
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 15-21
Outrageous vanity plates
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note