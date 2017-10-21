Bethesda high-rise evacuated after transformer fire

WASHINGTON — Firefighters are helping residents evacuate after a transformer fire set off alarms in a Bethesda high-rise.

The affected building is Promenade Apartments on Pooks Hill Road.

The fire started in the garage but smoke was seen on upper floors, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters evacuated residents due to dangerous levels of smoke. (Courtesy David Futrowsky)

About 500 customers in the area are without power, Pepco reports.

Below is a map of the area where the building is located.

