World Series Game 7 averaged 51 million in U.S., Canada and Japan

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in 11 innings in Game 7 of the World Series averaged 51 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada and Japan. Major League Baseball said it is the most-watched game since Game 7 of the 1991 World Series between the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves.

Last Saturday’s game averaged 27.33 million on Fox Sports, Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms. According to Nielsen, it was the second most-watched broadcast of last week.

It also was the most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017’s Game 7 between the Dodgers and Houston Astros averaged 29.07 million. It was a 16% improvement over the last Game 7 between the Washington Nationals and Astros (23.19 million).

Game 6 was fourth in the Nielsen ratings, Game 4 seventh, Game 5 eighth and Game 3 13th.

The game averaged 11.6 million in Canada on Sportsnet and the French-language TVA Sports. It was the most-watched, English-language broadcast since the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

In Japan, where the deciding game had a 9 a.m. local start time, the average was 12 million after last Friday’s Game 6 — where World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one run in six innings — averaged 13.1 million, the most-watched World Series game on a single network in Japan.

The entire seven-game series averaged 15.71 million on Fox, a 2% increase from last year’s Dodgers-Yankees series. It is the first time since 2015 and ’16 the World Series has had audience increases two straight years.

Including the Game 1 telecast on Univision, the complete U.S. average was 16.1 million. The World Series average in Japan was 9.7 million and 8.1 million in Canada.

The complete MLB Postseason on Fox, FS1 and FS2 averaged 8.09 million, an 8% increase over last year and Fox’s best postseason since 2017.

MLB said the World Series was broadcast in 203 countries and territories by 44 media partners in 16 languages.

