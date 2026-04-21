Braves put closer Raisel Iglesias on the 15-day IL because of right shoulder inflammation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves put reliever Raisel Iglesias on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, because of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves put reliever Raisel Iglesias on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, because of right shoulder inflammation.

Manager Walt Weiss said he doesn’t expect a long absence for the 36-year-old closer.

“We sent him back to Atlanta, got an MRI, and we’re optimistic,” Weiss said. “The MRI didn’t show anything structurally. There’s some inflammation there. We feel like we’re getting out in front of this thing a little bit.”

Iglesias has thrown 8 2/3 scoreless innings so far this year with five saves for the NL East-leading Braves. Atlanta recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to take his spot on the roster.

Robert Suarez, who had 40 saves last season for San Diego, is a candidate to close for Atlanta while Iglesias is out.

The Braves had Ronald Acuña Jr. penciled in to start and bat leadoff Tuesday night at Washington. The star outfielder was twice hit by a pitch in Monday night’s win, and he left in the sixth inning. The second pitch appeared to hit him in the left hand.

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