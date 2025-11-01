MLB Postseason Glance

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1 Tuesday, Sept. 30: Detroit 2, Cleveland 1 Wednesday, Oct. 1: Cleveland 6, Detroit 1 Thursday, Oct.…

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Wednesday, Oct. 1: Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Thursday, Oct. 2: Detroit 6, Cleveland 3

New York 2, Boston 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Boston 3, New York 1

Wednesday, Oct. 1: New York 4, Boston 3

Thursday, Oct. 2: New York 4, Boston 0

Chicago 2, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Chicago 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 3, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 2: Chicago 3, San Diego 1

Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 0

Tuesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles 10, Cincinnati 5

Toronto 3, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 4: Toronto 10, New York 1

Sunday, Oct. 5: Toronto 13, New York 7

Tuesday, Oct. 7: New York 9, Toronto 6

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Toronto 5, New York 2

Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Saturday, Oct. 4: Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday, Oct. 5: Seattle 3, Detroit 2

Tuesday, Oct. 7: Seattle 8, Detroit 4

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Detroit 9, Seattle 3

Friday, Oct. 10: Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2

Saturday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 9, Chicago 3

Monday, Oct. 6: Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3

Thursday, Oct. 9: Chicago 6, Milwaukee 0

Saturday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1

Los Angeles 3, Philadelphia 1

Saturday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3

Monday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 8, Los Angeles 2

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Sunday, Oct. 12: Seattle 3, Toronto 1

Monday, Oct. 13: Seattle 10, Toronto 3

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Toronto 13, Seattle 4

Thursday, Oct. 16: Toronto 8, Seattle 2

Friday, Oct. 17: Seattle 6, Toronto 2

Sunday, Oct. 19: Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Monday, Oct. 20: Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 1

Tuesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 1

Thursday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles 3, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 24: Toronto 11, Los Angeles 4

Saturday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Monday, Oct. 27: Los Angeles 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 28: Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday, Oct. 29: Toronto 6, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles 3, Toronto 1

Saturday, Nov. 1: Los Angeles (Ohtani 1-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 5-5), 8:10 p.m. (FOX)

