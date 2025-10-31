MLB Postseason Glance

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Tuesday, Sept. 30: Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Wednesday, Oct. 1: Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Thursday, Oct. 2: Detroit 6, Cleveland 3
New York 2, Boston 1
Tuesday, Sept. 30: Boston 3, New York 1
Wednesday, Oct. 1: New York 4, Boston 3
Thursday, Oct. 2: New York 4, Boston 0
Chicago 2, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Sept. 30: Chicago 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 3, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 2: Chicago 3, San Diego 1
Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 0
Tuesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles 10, Cincinnati 5
Toronto 3, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 4: Toronto 10, New York 1
Sunday, Oct. 5: Toronto 13, New York 7
Tuesday, Oct. 7: New York 9, Toronto 6
Wednesday, Oct. 8: Toronto 5, New York 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2
Saturday, Oct. 4: Detroit 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday, Oct. 5: Seattle 3, Detroit 2
Tuesday, Oct. 7: Seattle 8, Detroit 4
Wednesday, Oct. 8: Detroit 9, Seattle 3
Friday, Oct. 10: Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2
Saturday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee 9, Chicago 3
Monday, Oct. 6: Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3
Wednesday, Oct. 8: Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3
Thursday, Oct. 9: Chicago 6, Milwaukee 0
Saturday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1
Los Angeles 3, Philadelphia 1
Saturday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3
Monday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 8, Los Angeles 2
Toronto 4, Seattle 3
Sunday, Oct. 12: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday, Oct. 13: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday, Oct. 15: Toronto 13, Seattle 4
Thursday, Oct. 16: Toronto 8, Seattle 2
Friday, Oct. 17: Seattle 6, Toronto 2
Sunday, Oct. 19: Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Monday, Oct. 20: Toronto 4, Seattle 3
Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 0
Monday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 1
Tuesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 1
Thursday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles 3, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 3, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 24: Toronto 11, Los Angeles 4
Saturday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1
Monday, Oct. 27: Los Angeles 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 28: Toronto 6, Los Angeles 2
Wednesday, Oct. 29: Toronto 6, Los Angeles 1
Friday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles 3, Toronto 1
Saturday, Nov. 1: Los Angeles at Toronto (Scherzer 5-5), 8 p.m. (FOX)
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.