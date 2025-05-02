Twins visit the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota Twins (13-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-16, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -112, Red Sox -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to start a three-game series.

Boston has gone 8-6 in home games and 17-16 overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .418.

Minnesota is 13-19 overall and 4-13 on the road. Twins hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Bregman has a .326 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Jarren Duran is 17-for-45 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has three home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI while hitting .281 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Twins: 6-4, .287 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kristian Campbell: day-to-day (ribs), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Connor Wong: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.