Phillies play the Braves after Marsh’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (80-63, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 47-25 record at home and an 88-55 record overall. The Braves are 69-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 80-63 overall and 36-32 in road games. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Marsh is 10-for-25 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

