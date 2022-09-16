Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Reflections from the queue | Mourners wait for hours to say farewell | King Charles’ history with US presidents | Photos
Home » MLB News » Phillies play the Braves…

Phillies play the Braves after Marsh’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (80-63, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 47-25 record at home and an 88-55 record overall. The Braves are 69-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 80-63 overall and 36-32 in road games. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Marsh is 10-for-25 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up