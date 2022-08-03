WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Cubs look to break losing streak in matchup with the Cardinals

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 3:55 AM

Chicago Cubs (41-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-48, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.86 ERA, .99 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -171, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs enter the matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three in a row.

St. Louis has a 30-20 record at home and a 55-48 record overall. The Cardinals are 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 21-29 record in road games and a 41-61 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 24 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .292 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-34 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 19 home runs while slugging .451. Nelson Velazquez is 5-for-13 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (leg), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

