Diamondbacks play the Marlins leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-10, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 12-10 overall and 6-5 at home. The Marlins have a 2-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona is 11-13 overall and 5-7 at home. The Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has four doubles, three triples and four home runs while hitting .306 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has four doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .192 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

MLB News | Sports

