Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Indians activate Bieber from…

Indians activate Bieber from IL to start against White Sox

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have activated right-hander Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list for a start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained right shoulder.

Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. He will likely throw 60 to 65 pitches in his return. He made two minor league rehab assignments this month. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.

Shortstop Amed Rosario was activated from the COVID-19 list. He had previously been on the bereavement list and missed additional time because of health and safety protocols.

The Indians optioned infielder Ernie Clement, left-hander Francisco Pérez and right-hander J.C. Mejia to Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Nick Sandlin (sore shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up