Wheeler expected to start for the Phillies against Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies (61-59, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-81, fifth in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (61-59, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-81, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-7, 2.56 ERA, .98 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +169, Phillies -197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 26-36 in home games in 2020. Arizona’s lineup has 105 home runs this season, Josh Rojas leads them with 11 homers.

The Phillies are 25-34 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Humberto Castellanos earned his first victory and Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Arizona. Ranger Suarez registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .286.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 49 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

