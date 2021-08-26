Anderson expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (69-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-49, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10…

Cincinnati Reds (69-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (5-6, 4.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Reds -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Brewers Thursday.

The Brewers are 36-28 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 157 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Reds are 33-30 in road games. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .251 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .320.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his eighth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo registered his 13th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia ranks third on the Brewers with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .506.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Willy Adames: (quad).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.