Giants look to break 4-game losing streak against Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Francisco Giants (50-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-60, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (6-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +136, Giants -154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 8-25 against teams from the NL West. Arizona is slugging .372 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .461 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Giants are 20-14 in division matchups. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 118 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 17 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-3. Merrill Kelly earned his fifth victory and Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Johnny Cueto registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 53 RBIs and is batting .243.

Crawford leads the Giants with 17 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

