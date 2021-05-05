Alzolay scheduled to start for Chicago against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-14, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-16, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-14, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-16, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.71 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +157, Dodgers -183; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Los Angeles will face off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 10-7 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 40 home runs this season, third in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the team with nine, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-9 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for first in the National League. Justin Turner leads the club with a mark of .415.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Justin Steele notched his first victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Garrett Cleavinger took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 21 extra base hits and is batting .320.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .600.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .224 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dan Winkler: (triceps), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (thumb), Ian Happ: (rib), Nico Hoerner: (forearm), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

