CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Slumping Rockies look to…

Slumping Rockies look to end 4-game losing streak

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (3-8) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (1-0, 1.54 ERA, .94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles batted .256 as a team last year and hit 118 total home runs.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team last season and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up