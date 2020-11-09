CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Jackie Robinson AL Rookie…

Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Kyle Lewis, Mariners 30 150
Luis Robert, White Sox 27 2 83
Cristian Javier, Astros 11 11
Sean Murphy, Athletics 1 4 7
Will Castro, Tigers 1 4 7
Jared Walsh, Angels 1 1 4
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles 1 1
Brady Singer, Royals 1 1
Jesus Luzardo, Athletics 1 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

The post election dust is slowly settling as Congress gets back to work

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up