Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year Award Votes

The Associated Press

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Kyle Lewis, Mariners 30 – – 150 Luis Robert, White Sox – 27 2 83 Cristian Javier, Astros – – 11 11 Sean Murphy, Athletics – 1 4 7 Will Castro, Tigers – 1 4 7 Jared Walsh, Angels – 1 1 4 Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles – – 1 1 Brady Singer, Royals – – 1 1 Jesus Luzardo, Athletics – – 1 1

