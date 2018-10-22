Former Nationals, Orioles on 2018 World Series teams

Still trying to get fired up or pick sides for the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers? Maybe this guide of former Nationals and Orioles on each roster will do the trick.

WASHINGTON — The 2018 World Series is finally upon us, pitting two powerhouse, legacy teams that somehow haven’t squared off against one another on baseball’s biggest stage in more than a century in a potential showdown for the ages.

But hey, maybe you can’t bring yourself to care about the Boston Red Sox or Los Angeles Dodgers unless there’s something tying them back to your own team here in the mid-Atlantic.

If so, there are plenty of recognizable names dotting these rosters. Even if you haven’t been following the MLB postseason, don’t be surprised if you see a familiar face or five in this year’s World Series.

Rich Hill — LHP, Dodgers After four years with the Cubs, Hill’s contract was purchased by the Orioles prior to the 2009 season, in which he went 3-3 with a 7.80 ERA in 14 games (13 starts). He was released after the season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

