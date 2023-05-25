Memorial Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed around DC

Commemorating Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, brings with it a variety of closures and service disruptions in the D.C. region. Here's what you need to know.

Stores and businesses

Good news for last minute shoppers — most grocery stores are open including Whole Foods, Giant, Safeway, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Publix and Harris Teeter.

Wegmans is also open, but the pharmacies may have limited hours.

Costco warehouses are closed.

ALDI stores are open for limited hours. Check your store’s hours online.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are expected to be open — though stocking up on prescriptions ahead of the holiday won’t hurt.

The U.S. Postal Service is closed Monday, as are UPS stores. Most FedEx service will be stopped, but its stores are open on modified hours.

Public transit

On Memorial Day, Metrorail is on a Sunday holiday schedule from 7 a.m. to midnight. Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. To see specifics for your route, check Metro’s website.

There will be no MARC or VRE train service on Monday.

DC

Nonessential D.C. government workers and public school students have Monday off. Motor vehicle services will be closed on Saturday and Monday, but online options are still available. Parking enforcement is suspended on Memorial Day, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing.

Trash and recycling collection resumes Tuesday and slides to the next day for the rest of the week.

D.C. public libraries are closed, though digital resources like eBooks are still available.

The Smithsonian Museums are open their regular hours.

D.C’s National Memorial Day Parade is set to begin Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. on Constitution Avenue. The parade route stretches 10 blocks from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW.

Sunday’s National Memorial Day Concert is at 8 p.m. PBS will provide a livestream.

Maryland

Across the state, all MVA and VEIP locations will be closed on Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed on the holiday. Public libraries are closed both on Sunday and Monday. Parking will be free in public garages, lots and curbside meters.

Outdoor pools are open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Ride On buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. But Ride On extRa and Ride On Flex won’t operate.

The TRiPS Silver Spring commuter store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the mobile commuter store is closed.

Trash and recycling won’t be collected by the county, with collection sliding one day later throughout the week and the last day of pickup being Saturday, June 3. The Shady Grove Transfer Station will be closed.

Prince George’s County

With the exception of public safety agencies, all county offices will close.

The county’s public libraries are closed Sunday and Monday.

TheBus and PGC Link won’t operate on Monday. Regular service resumes Tuesday for both.

There will be no bulky trash pickup on Monday, nor pick ups for organics such as food scraps and yard trim. Bulky trash pickup starts again on Tuesday and pickup of composting on Monday, June 5.

The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools starting May 27 and keep them open through the Memorial Day weekend and summer. The pool will not open to regular weekday swimming until June 14. Reservations are available through PG Parks and suggested for those visiting on high-traffic days.

Events scheduled at parks and recreation venues — including various community and arts centers — have not changed.

Anne Arundel County

All county offices are closed Monday in addition to public schools.

Monday trash collection is pushed to Tuesday, and Tuesday collections will happen Wednesday.

The Stanton Center and Pip Moyer Recreation Center will close on Monday, May 29, in observance of the holiday.

The Regional Transportation Agency bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule for Memorial Day.

Charles County

All county offices, along with the county’s animal care center in Hughesville will be closed.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, May 30 through Saturday, June 3.

VanGO services will not be operating.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, Pisgah, Gilbert Run, and Breeze Farm Recycling Centers and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

Indoor pools at Lackey, North Point, and the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Port Tobacco Recreation Center and the Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center will be open for scheduled activities.

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village are closed.

Howard County

Government offices and public schools are closed.

Trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trims won’t be picked up curbside. Collection slides one day later each day next week. The landfill is also closed.

The Regional Transportation Agency will run buses on a Sunday schedule. RTA’s website has route-specific timetables.

Virginia

If you’re planning to buy a drink on Memorial Day, Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will close all its stores at 6 p.m.

All locations for the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on May 29.

Alexandria

Government offices, schools and courts will close Monday.

Trash, recycling, yard waste and curbside food collection will be pushed back a day all week.

DASH bus service will run on a Sunday schedule. Head online for information about specific routes. The King Street Trolley will operate from the King Street Metro station to Alexandria City Hall from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every 15 minutes.

Parking meters won’t be enforced, neither will residential permit parking districts and other areas with signed parking time limits.

The Flora Krause Casey Pharmacy and the Teen Wellness Center will be closed May 29.

All public libraries, including the Alexandria Law Library, will be closed.

Most city recreation and nature centers are closed Monday. But the Charles Houston Recreation Center and the Patrick Henry Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Town Pool and Warwick Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

In the historic part of the city, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, Freedom House Museum and the Stabler–Leadbeater Apothecary Museum are open from 1 to 5 p.m. All other public museums will close.

Arlington County

All county government offices and services are operating on modified schedules on Monday.

DMV locations, libraries and community centers are closed.

Though permit parking is in effect, meters aren’t enforced on holidays. ART buses on routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 operate on a Sunday schedule. All other routes won’t operate. The STAR Call Center will be closed and all standing orders, except for dialysis, will be canceled.

Public schools are closed in observation of the holiday.

Trash, recycling and organics pickup will go on as usual. Household hazards, electronics drop-off and the earth products yard are suspended Monday.

Loudoun County

County offices and public schools are closed.

The Loudoun County Landfill won’t accept drop-offs on Monday.

Loudoun County Transit Buses will not be running on Memorial Day. That includes all Metro-Connection services.

Fairfax County

County government offices and public schools are closed for the holiday.

Fairfax Connector buses are running on Sunday service on Monday. Route that operate during Sunday service are: 101, 109, 151, 152, 161, 162, 171, 310, 321, 322, 371, 401, 402, 423, 463, 467, 558, 574, 605, 615, 630, 640, 650, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5.

All recreational centers are open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, excluding the George Washington Rec Center, which opens at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

Visitors centers at Lakes Accotink, Fairfax and Burke will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nature centers and River Bend Park open at noon and close by 5 p.m.

Historic sites are closed for the holiday, including the Colvin Run Mill Sully Historic Site and Green Spring Gardens house.

Prince William County

County government offices and public schools are closed.

All small pool facilities will be open for the Memorial Day weekend, but close back down until schools are out.

All county parks will be open during the holiday weekend from dusk to dawn. The Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center will be operating on its regular hours Saturday and Sunday, but will be closed on Monday.

The Prince William County Sanitary Landfill will close Monday at 2 p.m. The county doesn’t provide trash or recycling service. Contact your provider for information on possible impacts.

All public libraries are closed from Saturday through Monday.

OmniRide won’t provide service.

