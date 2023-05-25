Headed on Memorial Day weekend road trip? Gas prices will be pleasant surprise

If a road trip is on your agenda this Memorial Day weekend, you might be happy to hear that it will be a little nicer on your wallet compared to last year.

According to AAA, nationally, a gallon of regular gas cost around $4.60 last year.

This year, that same gallon of gas costs about a dollar less, around $3.57.

That gallon of gas is even cheaper if you’re driving in Virginia. The average there is about $3.34.

In Maryland, that average is about $3.50. In D.C., the average is a little higher than nationally, at $3.64, but that’s still a deal compared to last year.

AAA projects this year to be the third-most-traveled Memorial Day weekend since 2000.

If you’re on the road, be sure to listen to WTOP’s Traffic Center on the 8s to avoid delays!

