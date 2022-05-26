Memorial Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, this year, bringing various closings and service disruptions that area residents might want to be aware of. Here's what to expect.

Apart from the usual closures during a federal holiday — public school districts, the U.S. Postal Service, banks and federal courts — city and county-run services, from buses to athletic facilities, are also affected.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect.

Stores and businesses

Most major retailers and grocers are open for business as usual on Memorial Day, including Whole Foods, Giant, Safeway, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Publix, Wegmans and Harris Teeter. But there are few exceptions: Costco’s warehouses are closed for Memorial Day. ALDI stores will open for limited hours depending on location; see their website for details.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid pharmacies are open. Note that some pharmacies located within grocery stores may have their own hours, so be sure to fill prescriptions ahead of time if needed.

The U.S. Postal Service is closed Monday. Most FedEx and UPS shipping services are suspended for the day too. UPS Stores are closed, but some FedEx Office locations are still open on shorter hours. UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical options are available year-round.

Public transit

Metrorail will operate on a Sunday schedule for Memorial Day between 7 a.m. and midnight. Trains will run every 12 minutes on the Red Line, every 20 minutes on the Green and Yellow lines and every 24 minutes on the Orange, Silver and Blue lines. Metrobus is also shifting to a Sunday schedule: For timetables specific to your route, check Metro’s website.

There will be no MARC or VRE rail service Monday. Maryland’s commuter buses will not operate either, except for Route 201, which will run only odd-numbered trips on its holiday schedule. Maryland local buses will offer Sunday service on Monday.

Read on for more details on county transit.

DC

Most government services will be closed Monday. The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Saturday through Monday. Nonessential District government employees have the day off.

Monday trash and recycling collection resumes Tuesday and slides to the next day for the rest of the week, as with other state holidays observed on Mondays.

All D.C. Public Libraries are closed for Memorial Day, but digital resources, including thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, films and music, are always available year-round on the system’s website. Still want to quench that thirst for knowledge? Fret not: The major Smithsonian museums are open for regular business on Monday.

The annual National Memorial Day Parade returns to the streets of D.C. in earnest for the first time since the pandemic began. Described as “the nation’s largest Memorial Day salute to the men and women who have sacrificed for our country,” this year’s event is open to the public without restriction. Attend in-person on Constitution Avenue starting Monday at 2 p.m. or watch online. For more information, see the parade’s website.

The National Memorial Day Concert will be broadcast live from the U.S. Capitol grounds on Sunday evening, honoring service members and their families. This year’s event won’t be open to the general public due to the Capitol’s phased reopening plan following pandemic restrictions, but it’ll still be viewable on PBS and online. Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place near the Capitol throughout the weekend.

Maryland

Montgomery County

All county offices are closed Monday. Public libraries are closed on Sunday and Monday. On-street parking meters are free for Memorial Day, as are county-run garages and parking lots.

Montgomery County’s RideOn buses will run on a Sunday schedule. The Silver Spring TRiPS commuter store will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, but the mobile commuter store is closed for the day.

There will be no county-provided trash or recycling collection on Monday. After the holiday, subsequent pickups slide one day over up until Saturday, June 4. The Shady Grove Transfer Station will be closed.

Prince George’s County

County offices will be closed and government services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed for the day.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Prince George’s County’s TheBus and PGC Link will not operate on Memorial Day. Regular service will resume Tuesday.

There will be no trash pickup on Monday, including organics such as food scraps and yard trim; regular Monday collection resumes June 6. No changes to the rest of the week.

Prince George’s County community centers, arts centers and senior activity centers are closed for Memorial Day. The Southern Regional Technology Recreation Complex, Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex, pools, sports facilities and regional parks will remain open. Historic sites like mansions, manors and churches are available for event rental.

Anne Arundel County

All county offices are closed on Monday, as are the Stanton Center and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

Curbside collection scheduled for Monday will occur on Tuesday instead, and Tuesday collections will slide back to Wednesday. Landfill and recycling centers are closed for the day.

Anne Arundel County bus routes 201, 202 and both Gold lines will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday. All other routes will not be in service. Buses will run normally on Friday, May 27, during the Naval Academy Graduation. Annapolis Transit will operate a Sunday timetable with the Purple Route running between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.

All public library branches are closed on Memorial Day. The Edgewater Library remains closed through Sunday, June 5 for new carpet installation. Members of the public can still use outdoor Wi-Fi at all branches that offer it, even if buildings are closed.

Charles County

County government offices will be closed. The TriCounty Animal Shelter in Hughesville is closed Monday, as are the Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers.

Curbside trash, recycling and yard waste collection services are delayed one day for the week starting Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4. The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center will not open Monday.

The VanGO bus system will not offer service on Monday.

Public libraries are closed Saturday through Monday. Indoor pools at Lackey, North Point and the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center are open noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Howard County

All county offices, courts and public schools are closed. Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill activity rooms, Gary J. Arthur and North Laurel community centers, Kiwanis-Wallas Hall, the Meadowbrook Athletic Center, the Robinson Nature Center and county historic sites will be closed.

There will be no trash, recycling, food scraps or yard trim curbside collection on Memorial Day. Instead, curbside collection will slide one day forward starting Monday for the rest of the week. The Alpha Ridge Landfill is closed for the holiday.

The Regional Transportation Agency will run buses on a Sunday schedule. See RTA’s website for route-specific timetables. All parking regulations and fees will be enforced on Monday.

Virginia

Alexandria

City government offices, courts, public schools and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. The Flora Krause Casey and Teen Wellness centers will be closed Monday.

Trash, recycling and yard waste collection will not be collected on May 30. Services will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week, with Monday’s collection on Tuesday and so on. The Colvin Street drop-off center is closed Monday.

Alexandria DASH buses will run on a Sunday schedule throughout Monday. For information specific to your route, see their website. The free King Street Trolley will run from the King Street Metro station to Alexandria City Hall from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every 15 minutes. Enforcement of parking restrictions for metered spaces, residential permit districts and signed parking time limits is suspended for the day.

City recreation and nature centers will also be closed, with a few exceptions: The Charles Houston Recreation Center and the Patrick Henry Recreation Center will both be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the Torpedo Factory Art Center will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Outdoor pools will open, but some may have shorter hours.

Visitors can enjoy the Gadsby’s Tavern, Freedom House and Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary museums from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All other city-run museums are closed for the day.

All Alexandria library branches and the Alexandria Law Library are closed on Memorial Day, including curbside services.

Arlington County

County government offices, courts, the Department of Motor Vehicles and public schools are closed.

Trash, recycling and yard waste curbside collection is scheduled as normal on Monday and for the rest of the week. Household hazards, electronics drop-off and the earth products yard are suspended Monday.

All Arlington Public Library branches are closed Monday. County-run recreation centers are also closed. Classes and leagues may still be held; parks and outdoor amenities are open.

Arlington ART buses will run limited service on Memorial Day: Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules, while all other routes are suspended for the day. For timetables specific to your route, see their website. The STAR Call Center will be closed Monday and all standing orders, except for dialysis, will be canceled.

Parking meters are not enforced on Memorial Day. Residents are advised that permit parking is always in effect unless noted on a sign, and some parking restrictions may still apply around special events.

Loudoun County

County offices, courts, public schools, state Department of Motor Vehicles offices and all public library branches are closed.

Most county-run mass transit, including Loudoun County Transit buses, Metro Connection, local fixed-route buses and the courthouse shuttle, will not be running on Memorial Day.

The county does not offer curbside trash or recycling collection, and the Loudoun County Landfill will be closed to drop-offs Monday. For local service status, contact your municipal government, homeowners association or private trash removal company.

Fairfax County

County government offices are closed for the Memorial Day holiday, as are public schools and all public library branches.

Regular Monday trash, recycling and yard waste pickup will continue for residents who receive their service directly from Fairfax County. All other customers should contact their private trash collector for schedule changes. The I-95 Landfill Complex will be open as usual.

All neighborhood and community centers will be closed from Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30. Facilities will reopen on Tuesday.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday pattern. Commuters should check their bus route’s schedule to see whether it is a weekday-only service or if it includes Saturdays and Sundays. Fairfax City CUE routes will offer Memorial Day service on a Saturday timetable. Human Services Transportation, or FASTRAN, will not operate Saturday through Monday.

Prince William County

Government offices, courts and public schools, including in Manassas City and Manassas Park, are closed Monday.

Public libraries are closed for Memorial Day. Branches continue to close every Sunday due to schedule adjustments during the pandemic.

PRTC OmniRide buses will not run on Memorial Day.

Prince William County does not offer trash or recycling collection service. For holiday pickup information, contact your local provider. The Prince William County Sanitary Landfill is open for drop-off during regular hours. Manassas City will offer normal trash collection on Monday.

The Sharron Baucom Dale City and Chinn fitness centers are closed for Memorial Day. Waterworks Waterpark starts its season on Saturday, May 28, open noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays through June 12.