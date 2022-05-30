Tuskegee airman serving as grand marshal for DC’s Memorial Day parade; expect road closures

First Lt. James H. Harvey III, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, will lead the National Memorial Day Parade in D.C. on Monday after a three-year hiatus.

First Lt. James H. Harvey III, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, will lead the National Memorial Day Parade in D.C. after a three-year hiatus.

Harvey, a decorated Korean War aviator, faced extraordinary obstacles during his time in the military. He served as a pilot along with three other Tuskegee Airmen in the military’s first top gun style competition back in 1949.

His team took the top spot in the propeller competition — but they weren’t recognized until the 1990s, a long overdue honor.

On Monday, Harvey will lead the parade down Constitution Avenue beginning at 2 p.m., with thousands of people from around the country looking on.

There will be a Memorial Day TV special, “Our Sacred Honor: An American Salute,” airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide following the parade.

The event features a special performances by Jimmie Allen and the Eli Young band at 1 p.m. at Constitution avenue and 7th Street NW.

The parade is expected to draw large crowds, as well as close down certain roads to accommodate the route. See the full list below.

Roads closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street, NW\

Madison Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive between 3rd Street and 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

Roads closed from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: