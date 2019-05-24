Great getaway: How’s Memorial Day weekend traffic?

Although most people who were intending to leave for out-of-state destinations are long gone, those heading into the District Friday evening will encounter some volume.
Millions of people are hitting D.C.-area roads for the Memorial Day weekend, as the unofficial start of summer kicks off. And AAA Mid-Atlantic projects about 3 million of those traveling this weekend will do so by car.
At 5:30 p.m., inbound on the 14th Street Bridge, the HOV span is shut down at the Pentagon due to a crash. D.C. police ask drivers to seek alternate routes.
UPDATE: Crash. I-395 NB (HOV) on the 14th Street Bridge. SW DC. NB HOV bridge is closed, stay with general purpose lanes. Extended closure expected for investigation.
DC Fire and EMS reported that while assisting with the crash on the bridge, three firefighters were struck. Two had minor injuries and one has a serious injuries that are not life-threatening.
In Upper Marlboro, Maryland, a vehicle fire shut down lanes on northbound Maryland state Route 4 before Woodyard Road. Only the left lane is getting by, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.
On Interstate 95 southbound toward Virginia, beyond Woodbridge, WTOP traffic reporter Bob Marbourg said that traffic is moving reasonably well, “Better than your average Friday.”
D.C.-area drivers are also sharing the road with thousands of Rolling Thunder participants on motorcycles. At least two crashes involving a motorcycle have been reported Friday on the George Washington Parkway and Interstate 66.
“Blessing of the Bikes” at the Washington National Cathedral in Northwest D.C. took place at 5 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Crystal City and Pentagon areas in Arlington, Virginia, will be a hub of activity as riders gather there before heading out to other locations in the D.C. area.
Leaving when not many people are on the roads is key to minimize traffic hassle during the holiday weekend.
“Anything off-peak is better than the peak travel time. I know that doesn’t sound like the best advice, but it truly is,” said Lt. Colonel Kevin Anderson, chief of the operations bureau of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.