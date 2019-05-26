202
Final ride: Rolling Thunder 2019 road closures

By Jennifer Ortiz May 26, 2019 10:20 am 05/26/2019 10:20am
Participants in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally waves to the crowds as they ride past Arlington Memorial Bridge, during the annual Rolling Thunder parade, ahead of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

It’s the end of a 31-year old tradition. Rolling Thunder will ride through D.C. one last time on Sunday, as a demonstration to advocate for prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.

Those spending the Memorial Day weekend in and around D.C. should note that some roads will close and some areas will be unavailable for parking because of Rolling Thunder.

Expect random, rolling closures with police escort into D.C. and Arlington this morning as thousands of motorcycles head to the Pentagon.

I-66 closed twice between 8 and 9 a.m. The first closure allowed a group of riders from Manassas to stream through. The road briefly reopened before once again closing to allow a group coming from Fairfax through. After the second closure, I-66 remained closed for over an hour.

Though some closures will be unannounced and random, D.C. police announced the following closures for Rolling Thunder ahead of time in effect from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:

  • Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
  • Independence Avenue, SW from 3rd Street, SW to 23rd Street, SW
  • 23rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Memorial Bridge
  • 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street Tunnel
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 14th Street Bridge (north on 14th Street/lanes to eastbound I-395/695 will remain open)
  • 15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 20th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 21st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 23rd Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

See a map of the road closures below:

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire parade route. All vehicles that are parked along the route and violate the parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:

  • Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
  •  Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Memorial Bridge
  • 3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • Independence Avenue, SW from 3rd Street, SW to 23rd Street, SW

