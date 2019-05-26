Final ride: Rolling Thunder 2019 road closures

Those spending the Memorial Day weekend in and around D.C. should note that some roads will close and some areas will be unavailable for parking because of Rolling Thunder Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

It’s the end of a 31-year old tradition. Rolling Thunder will ride through D.C. one last time on Sunday, as a demonstration to advocate for prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.

Those spending the Memorial Day weekend in and around D.C. should note that some roads will close and some areas will be unavailable for parking because of Rolling Thunder.

Expect random, rolling closures with police escort into D.C. and Arlington this morning as thousands of motorcycles head to the Pentagon.

I-66 closed twice between 8 and 9 a.m. The first closure allowed a group of riders from Manassas to stream through. The road briefly reopened before once again closing to allow a group coming from Fairfax through. After the second closure, I-66 remained closed for over an hour.

Though some closures will be unannounced and random, D.C. police announced the following closures for Rolling Thunder ahead of time in effect from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue, SW from 3rd Street, SW to 23rd Street, SW

23rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Memorial Bridge

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Tunnel

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street Bridge (north on 14th Street/lanes to eastbound I-395/695 will remain open)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

See a map of the road closures below:

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire parade route. All vehicles that are parked along the route and violate the parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:

