Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital, his office said in a statement.

Cummings, who represented Maryland’s 7th District, was 68.

Cummings of Baltimore died at 2:45 a.m. of “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” said a statement from his office.

Cummings hasn’t returned to work since having a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week.

He served Maryland’s 7th District since being elected to finish Kweisi Mfume’s term in 1996. The district encompasses Baltimore City and Howard County.

The Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chair was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He missed two roll call votes Thursday, the first day back following a two-week recess. He previously released a statement saying he’d be back by the time the session resumed. The 68-year-old hasn’t taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.

Two years ago he was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital after undergoing a transarterial aortic valve replacement to correct the narrowing of his aortic valve.

In addition to the House oversight committee, Cummings was a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Cummings went to Howard University in D.C. and then to the University of Maryland School of Law, his official biography said.

His biography also said he was an active member of New Psalmist Baptist Church and was married to Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

