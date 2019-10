See photos of notable celebrities and famous folks who have died in 2019.

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008 file photo, British musician Ginger Baker performs at the ‘Zildjian Drummers Achievement Awards’ at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he died, Sunday Oct. 6, 2019. He was 80. (AP Photo/MJ Kim, File) (AP/MJ Kim) Actress Diahann Carroll is seen at the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on Sept. 22, 1985. The Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as “Julia,” has died at 84. (AP Photo/UT) (AP/UT Nick Ut) FILE – This June 18, 2015 file photo shows Robert Hunter at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead’s finest songs, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his Northern California home, according to Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart. He was 78. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog in the Star Trek spin-off series “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died Sept. 22. He was 50. Actor Aron Eisenberg during the Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention at The Westin O’Hare, on Sunday, June 8, 2014 in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/Barry Brecheisen) Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The journalist, author and ABC News correspondent died Sept. 17, 2019, of complications of breast cancer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP/Matt Rourke) Ric Ocasek, from the Cars, performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland. Ocasek, lead singer of the rock band The Cars, died Sept. 15 in New York City, police said. (AP Photo/David Richard) (AP/David Richard) FILE – In this May 7, 2014 file photo, actress and cancer survivor Valerie Harper, testifies before a Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing to examine the fight against cancer on Capitol Hill in Washington. Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was 80. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta) FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2005 file photo, author Toni Morrison listens to Mexicos Carlos Monsivais during the Julio Cortazar professorship conference at the Guadalajara’s University in Guadalajara City, Mexico. The Nobel Prize-winning author has died. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias, File) (AP/GUILLERMO ARIAS) In this June 3, 2014 photo, Disney legend Russi Taylor stands amidst the long shadows at the Disney Legend Plaza at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. Taylor, an actress who for more than three decades gave voice to Minnie Mouse, has died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at age 75. Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor’s death in a statement Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP) (AP/Gina Ferazzi) FILE – This Jan. 19, 2013 file photo shows actor Rutger Hauer at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in “Blade Runner” opposite Harrison Ford, has died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands. He was 75. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File) (Victoria Will/Invision/AP) FILE – In this May 20, 2013 file photo, retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens talks about his views and career during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at age 99. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (AP/Michael Dwyer) FILE – In this June 10, 2007, file photo, Pernell Whitaker waves to the crowd during a parade before he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y. Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night, July 14, 2019. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead. (AP/Mike Groll) FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, singer Jerry Lawson performs the song “Lay Down” at a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Lawson, for four decades the lead singer of cult favorite acapella group the Persuasions, has died. Longtime friend Rip Rense says Lawson died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Phoenix after a long illness. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, U.S. actor Rip Torn poses during a photo call for the competition movie “Happy Tears,” at the Berlinale in Berlin. Award-winning television, film and theater actor Torn has died at the age of 88, his publicist announced Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) (AP/Markus Schreiber) In this April 25, 2019 file photo, Cameron Boyce attends WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows, died on July 7, 2019. He was 20. (Getty Images for WE Day/Tommaso Boddi) (Getty Images for WE Day/Tommaso Boddi) FILE – In this March 28, 1990, file photo, Chrysler Corporation Chairman Lee Iacocca sits in a 1990 Dodge Viper sports car as the Chrysler in the 90’s six city tour makes a visit to New York. Former Chrysler CEO Iacocca, who became a folk hero for rescuing the company in the ’80s, has died, former colleagues said Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was 94. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File) (AP/Osamu Honda) In this June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane “Dog” Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Chapman, the wife and co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File) (Donn Jones /Invision/AP/Donn Jones) FILE – Judith Krantz, poses in an undated file photo during an interview at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, Ca. Krantz died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in her Bel Air home od natural causes, said her son Tony Krantz. She was 91. (Deidre Hamill/AP Photo, File) (AP/Deidre Hamill) Gloria Vanderbilt died June 17, 2019, at age 95. Here, she attends the premiere of “Nothing Left Unsaid” at the Time Warner Center on Monday, April 4, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Charles Sykes) FILE – In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Dr. John performs during the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The family of the Louisiana-born musician known as Dr. John says the celebrated singer and piano player who blended black and white musical influence with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, has died. He was 77. A family statement released by his publicist says Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died early Thursday of a heart attack. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File) (AP/Dave Martin) This March 28, 1998 file photo shows Leon Redbone performing at the eighth annual Redwood Coast Dixieland Jazz Festival in Eureka, Calif. Redbone, the acclaimed singer and guitarist who performed jazz, ragtime and Tin Pan Alley-styled songs, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, according to a statement released by his family. No details about his death were provided. (Patricia Wilson/The Times-Standard via AP, File) FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to supporters following his victory over Democrat Travis Childers and Reform Party candidate Shawn O’Hara, at his victory party in Jackson, Miss. Seven-term Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 81. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (AP/Rogelio V. Solis) FILE – In this Jan. 12, 1975 file photo, Austrian auto racer Niki Lauda, pictured during the Argentine Grand Prix in Buenos Aires. Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70. (AP Photo/E. Di Baia) (AP/E. Di Baia) FILE – This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo in Los Angeles. Grumpy Cat, whose sour puss became an internet sensation, has died at age 7, according to her owners. Posting on social media Friday, May 17, 2019, her owners wrote Grumpy experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and “passed away peacefully” in the arms of her mother on Tuesday, May 14. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (AP/Richard Vogel) FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei smiles as he accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2016 Asia Game Changer Awards ceremony in New York. Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at age 102, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP/Mary Altaffer) FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, Tim Conway, left, and Chuck McCann pose together at “Still Laugh In: A Toast to George Schlatter” at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. Actor and comedian Tim Conway, known for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 85. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (AP/Chris Pizzello) Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in ’60s films, has died, her foundation says. She was 97. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday, May 13, 2019, at her Carmel Valley, California, home. FILE – In this April 4, 1960 file photo, Doris Day, a best actress of the year nominee for her role in “Pillow Talk,” and her producer husband Marty Melcher, arrive for the annual Academy Award Oscar presentations at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo, File) (AP/Anonymous) FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles. Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show “The Mod Squad” and the 1990s show “Twin Peaks,” has died of cancer at age 72. Lipton’s daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones say in a statement that Lipton died Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) FILE – In this July 27, 1998, file photo, television personality Jim Fowler ducks to avoid being battered by a peregrine falcon on a tether at the National Bison Range near Missoula, Mont. Fowler, a naturalist who rose to fame on the long-running television show “Wild Kingdom,” died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home in Norwalk, Conn. He was 89. (Michael Gallacher/The Missoulian via AP) FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Los Angeles. Mayhew, who played the rugged, beloved and furry Wookiee Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died. Mayhew’s family said in a statement that he died at his home in Texas on Friday, April, 26, 2019. He was 74. No cause was given. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (AP/Jordan Strauss) FILE – This July 20, 2005 file photo shows John Singleton, left, a producer for the film “Hustle & Flow,” with actress Regina King at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Singleton has died at 51, according to statement from his family, Monday, April 29, 2019. He died Monday after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (AP/CHRIS PIZZELLO) FILE – In this Wednesday, June 4, 2008 file photo, NBA legend John Havlicek holds the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy at Manchester Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. The Boston Celtics say Hall of Famer John Havlicek, whose steal of Hal Green’s inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference finals against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. The team says Havlicek died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at age 79. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File) (AP/CHERYL SENTER) FILE – In this Aug. 30, 1992, file photo, Mary Tyler Moore, right, is joined by former “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-star Georgia Engel, left, who played Georgette, at New York’s Russian Tea Room, as the two reunited during an Emmy Awards screening party Moore hosted at the famous New York restaurant. Engel died Friday, April 12, 2019, in Princeton, N.J., at age 70. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke, File) (AP/Malcolm Clarke) FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2011, file photo, Hall of Fame football player Forrest Gregg talks about his battle with Parkinson’s disease during an interview in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Green Bay Packers great Forrest Gregg has died. He was 85. The Hall did not disclose details about his death in its statement Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File) (AP/Ed Andrieski) Actress Tania Mallet played Tilly Masterson, a Bond girl in 1964’s “Goldfinger.” She died on March 30 at age 77. (APIC/Retired/Moviepix/Getty/APIC/Retired/Moviepix/Getty) Babe Ruth’s daughter Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth, died Satuday, March 9, 2019. She was 102. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (AP) In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015 file photo, United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women’s individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario. Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home in California. She was 23. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) (AP/Felipe Dana) FILE – This September 1986 file photo shows actor Jan-Michael Vincent. Vincent, known for starring in the television series “Airwolf,” died Feb. 10, 2019. He was 73. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (AP/Nick Ut) FILE – In this May 27, 2014, file photo, Congressman Ralph Hall smiles during a tour of his home in Rockwall, Texas. Former Rep. Hall, the oldest-ever member of the U.S. House, has died at age 95. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (AP/LM Otero) This 1997 photo taken by Phyllis Merryman shows Jack Kilby and Jerry Merryman, right, at the American Computer Museum in Bozeman, Montana. Kilby, Merryman and James Van Tassel are credited with having invented the handheld calculator while working at Dallas-based Texas Instruments. Merryman died Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 86. (Phyllis Merryman via AP) (Phyllis Merryman via AP) This image provided by the WWE shows professional wrestler King Kong Bundy. Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981 and was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2. (WWE via AP) (AP) Actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011 in New York. Perry died March 4, 2019 five days after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Christensen) This image provided by one of his sons via Sarah Mack Photo shows actor Nathaniel Taylor, who played the role of Rollo Dawson in the hit 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son.” Taylor died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, at the age of 80. (Sarah Mack Photo via AP) (Sarah Mack Photo via AP) FILE – In this May 26, 2006, file photo, Katherine Helmond arrives for the premiere of the Disney/Pixar animated film “Cars” at Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Helmond, best known as the grandmother who was hot for housekeeper Tony Danza on “Who’s The Boss,” died last Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles, her talent agency APA announced Friday, March 1, 2019. She was 89. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) (AP/CHUCK BURTON) FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2004 file photo, conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Andre Previn, conducts the 15th symphony concert during the Lucerne Festival in the concert hall in Lucerne, Switzerland. Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, died in his Manhattan home, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was 89. (Urs FlueelerKEYSTONE via AP, File) (AP/URS FLUEELER) This undated photo provided by Bobby Goldstein Productions shows Clark James Gable III, host of the reality TV show “Cheaters” and grandson of late Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable. The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science says the 30-year-old Gable died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at a Dallas hospital. The medical examiner’s office said the cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday. The death was not considered suspicious. (Courtesy of Bobby Goldstein Productions via AP) (AP) Singer-songwriter Mark Hollis, frontman of 1980s British new wave band Talk Talk, has died at the age of 64. (Courtesy YouTube) (Courtesy YouTube) FILE – In this March 23, 1998 file photo, director Stanley Donen kisses the Oscar he received for Lifetime Achievement backstage at the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Donen, whose “Singin’ in the Rain” provided some of the most unforgettable moments in movie history, has died, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (AP/REED SAXON) Peter Tork of the pop group the Monkees is shown at a news conference at the Warwick Hotel in New York, July 6, 1967. Tork of the Monkees has died on Feb. 21, 2019. He was 77. (AP Photo/Ray Howard) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ray Howard) This Aug. 20, 1987, image made from video shows an intruder with a gun, as journalist David Horowitz is taken hostage during a live broadcast of Channel 4 Los Angeles. Horowitz remained calm and read the gunman’s statements on camera, but the station had cut the broadcast without the gunman becoming aware of that fact. The gun turned out to be a toy BB gun, and Horowitz then took on the campaign to ban toy guns that look like real guns. Longtime consumer journalist David Horowitz has died at age 81, his wife told NBC4. (NBC-TV via AP) (AP) FILE – In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 file photo, Karl Lagerfeld poses for photographers as he arrives at the Rose Ball in Monaco. The Rose Ball is the traditional annual charity event in the Principality of Monaco. Chanel’s iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, has died. He was around 85 years old. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) (AP/Lionel Cironneau) FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2008, file photo, Wallace Smith Broecker, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University in New York, addresses the audience during the Balzan prize ceremony in Rome. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term “global warming,” has died. He was 87. Columbia University said the longtime professor and researcher died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at a New York City hospital. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (AP/Gregorio Borgia) FILE – In this Aug. 14, 1945 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a woman kiss in New York’s Times Square, as people celebrate the end of World War II. The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died. George Mendonsa was 95. It was years after the photo was taken that Mendonsa and Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, were confirmed to be the couple. (Victor Jorgensen/U.S. Navy, File) (AP/Victor Jorgensen) FILE – In this Feb. 3, 1994, file photo, Lyndon LaRouche Jr. gestures during a news conference in Arlington, Va. Political extremist and perennial presidential candidate LaRouche has died on feb. 12, 2019, at age 96. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File) (AP/Joe Marquette) FILE – In this Jan. 15, 1970 file photo, British actor Albert Finney waves his cane while playing the title role in “Scrooge,” at Shepperton Studios. British Actor Albert Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films from “Tom Jones” to “Skyfall” has died at the age of 82 his family said on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/R. Dear, File) (AP/R. Dear) Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles legend and former Nationals manager, died Feb. 7 at age 83. FILE – In this 1967 file photo, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Frank Robinson smiles. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83. Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.(AP Photo/File) (AP) FILE – In this July 29, 2015 file photo, former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., speaks at an event marking the 50th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid on Capitol Hill in Washington. Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, has died. He was 92. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says her husband died at his Dearborn home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP/Susan Walsh) This June 20, 2008, file photo shows Kristoff St. John accepting the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on “The Young and the Restless” at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. John died on Feb. 3, 2019 at the age of 52. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) (AP/Matt Sayles) This Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014 file photo shows James Ingram at the 2014 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Ingram died Jan. 29, 2019 at age 66. (Photo by Brian Dowling/Invision/AP, File) (Brian Dowling/Invision/AP/Brian Dowling) Author and humorist Russell Baker has died. He was 93. He won Pulitzer Prizes for his humorous columns in The New York Times and for a moving autobiography of his impoverished Baltimore childhood. He later moved to television as host of “Masterpiece Theatre.” Writer Russell Baker, ponders a reporter’s question during a New York news conference Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1993 where he was presented as the successor to host Alistair Cooke for the PBS series “Masterpiece Theatre.” He admitted twin worries: filling Cooke’s chair and looking good on camera. Cooke had been host of the program since it’s beginning in Jan. 1971. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/ALEX BRANDON) In this 1966 file photo, actress Kay Ballard poses in her home in New York. Marguerite Gordon, a friend of Ballard says the actress of the TV series “The Mothers-in-Law,” died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. she was 93. A boisterous comedian and singer as well as an actress, Ballard appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File) (AP Photo) Actress and singer Carol Channing, who starred in Broadway and film musicals including ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ and ‘Hello Dolly!’ died on Jan. 15. She was 97. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Verna Bloom, the actress who portrayed the wife of the dean in the movie “Animal House,” has died. She was 80. (YouTube) In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, Toni Tennille and husband Daryl Dragon, of the singing duo the Captain & Tennille, appear in New York. Dragon died Jan. 2, 2019. He was 76. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File) (AP/TINA FINEBERG) Gene “Mean Gene” Okerlund speaks during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, April 5, 2014. Okerlund died Jan. 2, 2019. He was 76. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE) (AP Images for WWE/Jonathan Bachman) FILE – In this June 27, 2018 file photo, Bob Einstein arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Albert Brooks, the younger brother of Einstein says the comedy veteran known for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has died. He was 76. Brooks, posted a tweet Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in which he said Einstein “will be missed forever.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello) ( 1 /66) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.