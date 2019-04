See photos of local people who have died. They may be area politicians, people who made the news or local celebrities.

In a Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, stands in the House of Delegates in Annapolis. Busch died Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, according to Alexandra Hughes, the speaker’s chief of staff. He was 72. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

