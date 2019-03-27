40 years ago: Three Mile Island (Photos)

The Three Mile Island nuclear reactor partially melted down 40 years ago on March 28, 1979. See photos from the disaster.

The Three Mile Island nuclear reactor partially melted down 40 years ago.

The disaster near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, occurred early on March 28, 1979, and mesmerized the nation and raised concerns about the release of radioactive material.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says it was the most serious in U.S. history at a commercial nuclear power plant.

Millions of people in the D.C.-Baltimore area closely watched what was happening after the reactor failed.

Today, the reactor remains permanently shut down.

Click through the gallery to see 1979 photos ranging from the reactor to the evacuations to the protests and congressional hearings.

Night crew at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant wear protective clothing as they sit in the back of a truck that transported them to the shut-down power plant in Harrisburg, Pa., March 29, 1979, at the beginning of their shift. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

