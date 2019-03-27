202
40 years ago: Three Mile Island (Photos)

March 27, 2019 11:04 am 03/27/2019 11:04am
The Three Mile Island nuclear reactor partially melted down 40 years ago.

The disaster near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, occurred early on March 28, 1979, and mesmerized the nation and raised concerns about the release of radioactive material.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says it was the most serious in U.S. history at a commercial nuclear power plant.

Millions of people in the D.C.-Baltimore area closely watched what was happening after the reactor failed.

Today, the  reactor remains permanently shut down.

Click through the gallery to see 1979 photos ranging from the reactor to the evacuations to the protests and congressional hearings.

