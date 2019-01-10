PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019

CES 2019 is well underway in Las Vegas, and the largest technology show in the world has been featuring new, innovative gadgets. See photos of some of the latest, most interesting tech.

WASHINGTON — CES 2019 is well underway in Las Vegas, and the largest technology show in the world has been featuring new, innovative gadgets.

From automatic bread-making machines and wearable pregnancy monitors to robotic puppies and even a robot meant to care for your real pet, here are some of the most interesting gadgets and latest tech found at this year’s consumer trade show.

The Breadbot automatic bread baking machine is on display at the Wilkinson Baking Company booth during CES Unveiled at CES International, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

