PHOTOS: ‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The cast of “Black Panther,” accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever."

WASHINGTON — Award season is no longer kryptonite for superheroes as “Black Panther” won the top prize at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Best Ensemble award honored the deep cast of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and the rest of Wakanda in the year’s top-grossing movie.

Can the Marvel superhero flick go the distance next month at the Oscars, where it is the first comic-book film ever nominated for Best Picture? With “A Star is Born” fading fast from contention, “Green Book” facing behind-the-scenes controversies and “Roma” needing to clear two historic hurdles (foreign language and streaming), it’s still entirely possible.

However, the SAG Award champ for Best Ensemble has only gone on to win the Oscar in 11 of the past 24 years. Could this be one of those special years where “all the stars” align? Or will it be a case of false hope like “The Help,” “American Hustle” and “Hidden Figures?”

In other categories, Rami Malek took Best Actor for his powerhouse performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” making him the front runner after his Golden Globe win. The SAG winner for Best Actor has won the Oscar 20 out of 24 times.

Glenn Close won Best Actress for “The Wife,” moving another step closer to her first ever Oscar and effectively ending Lady Gaga’s chance at a late run at the prize for her “A Star is Born” breakthrough. The SAG winner for Best Actress has won the Oscar 18 out of 24 times.

Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for “Green Book,” making him a virtual lock for the Oscar next month after already winning the prize at the Golden Globes. It would mark his second Oscar win in three years after winning for his previous role in “Moonlight.”

Emily Blunt won Best Supporting Actress for “A Quiet Place,” but she ironically isn’t even nominated at the Oscars, where Regina King is the favorite for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

On the TV side, “This is Us” upset “The Americans” to win Best Drama Ensemble, Sandra Oh won Best Actress for “Killing Eve” and Jason Bateman won Best Actor for “Ozark.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won Best Comedy Ensemble, Best Actor for Tony Shaloub and Best Actress for Rachel Brosnahan.

Complete list of winners:

FILM

Ensemble: “Black Panther”

Actress: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Stunt Ensemble: “Black Panther”

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Actress in a drama series: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Drama series ensemble: “This Is Us”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “GLOW”

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT

Alan Alda presented by Tom Hanks

