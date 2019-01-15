‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549

It’s been 10 years since US Airways Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson, with no deaths and only minor injuries. Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger became a national hero. See photos.
WASHINGTON — It’s been 10 years since US Airways Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson, with no deaths and only minor injuries.
Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was honored as a national hero in the months that followed. On Tuesday, survivors will gather for a toast at the exact time of the crash.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
