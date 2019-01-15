202.5
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549

January 15, 2019 7:38 am 01/15/2019 07:38am
WASHINGTON — It’s been 10 years since US Airways Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson, with no deaths and only minor injuries.

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was honored as a national hero in the months that followed. On Tuesday, survivors will gather for a toast at the exact time of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

aviation chesley sullenberger flight 1549 us airways
