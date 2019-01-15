‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549

It’s been 10 years since US Airways Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson, with no deaths and only minor injuries. Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger became a national hero. See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s been 10 years since US Airways Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson, with no deaths and only minor injuries.

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was honored as a national hero in the months that followed. On Tuesday, survivors will gather for a toast at the exact time of the crash.

Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia a decade ago Tuesday, with Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and his co-pilot Jeffrey Skiles at the controls, three flight attendants and 150 passengers aboard. Less than a minute later, plane and birds collided at 3,000 feet. Both engines stopped. Sullenberger took the controls and told air traffic controllers he couldn’t make it back to LaGuardia. His choices were a small airport for private aircraft in New Jersey — possibly too far — or the river. Sullenberger picked the water. (AP Photo/Steven Day)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.