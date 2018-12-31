PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019

Good riddance 2018. Hello 2019. See how people around the globe are ushering in 2019.

WASHINGTON — Good riddance 2018. Hello 2019.

Monday marks a turning of the page as revelers around the world greet the New Year.

See how people around the globe are ushering in 2019:

People watch fireworks explode at the Eco Atlantic to celebrate the New Year in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.