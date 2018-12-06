PHOTOS: Cirque du Soleil’s ice show ‘Crystal’ opens at Capital One Arena

Cirque du Soleil's ice show "Crystal" is playing through Sunday, Dec. 9, the Capital One Arena in D.C. The show mixes figure skating, juggling, trapeze and extreme skating to tell the story of Crystal, a young girl whose fall through the ice sweeps her into an imaginary world of wonders. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Cirque du Soleil’s ice show “Crystal” is playing through Sunday, Dec. 9, at Capital One Arena in D.C. The show mixes figure skating, juggling, trapeze acrobatics and extreme skating to tell the story of Crystal, a young girl whose fall through the ice sweeps her into an imaginary world of wonders.

Cirque du Soleil’s new show “Crystal” had its opening night Wednesday at Capital One Arena in D.C. The show runs until Dec. 9, 2018. (Courtesy Shannon Finney/shannonfinneyphotography.com)

