PHOTOS: Cirque du Soleil’s ice show ‘Crystal’ opens at Capital One Arena
December 6, 2018 9:14 am12/06/2018 09:14am
WASHINGTON — Cirque du Soleil’s ice show “Crystal” is playing through Sunday, Dec. 9, at Capital One Arena in D.C. The show mixes figure skating, juggling, trapeze acrobatics and extreme skating to tell the story of Crystal, a young girl whose fall through the ice sweeps her into an imaginary world of wonders.
