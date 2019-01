Here's a look at how the world celebrated Christmas.

WASHINGTON — For many, the Christmas holiday begins days or even weeks before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are photos of how the world celebrated the holiday.

Bozena Cerna, an 88-year-old polar swimmer, is helped from the water after participating in a traditional Christmas swim in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

