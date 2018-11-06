202
Home » Photo Galleries » PHOTOS: Election Day

PHOTOS: Election Day

November 6, 2018 9:23 pm 11/06/2018 09:23pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — Voters across D.C., Maryland and Virginia cast ballots in the midterm elections. See photos from around the region.

Share your experience with WTOP! Send your photos to talkback@wtop.com. Tweet @WTOP. Or send your photos through the WTOP app.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
elections Local News Local Politics and Elections News Photo Galleries
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Election Day
Falcons flex offensive muscles, blow out Redskins 38-14
November Entertainment Guide
Today in History: Nov. 7
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Roethlisberger guides Steelers past Ravens 23-16
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 4-10
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards