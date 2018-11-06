PHOTOS: Election Day

Voters across D.C., Maryland and Virginia cast ballots in the midterm elections. See photos from around the region.

Ben Jealous looks out at crowd of supporters before delivering his concession speech. He conceded to Governor Larry Hogan, but urged supporters to continue to build a progressive movement. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

