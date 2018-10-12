202
PHOTOS: Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

October 12, 2018 8:18 am 10/12/2018 08:18am
LONDON — Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

The 28-year-old bride is ninth in line for the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. She also wore a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara.

See photos of the event, including the royal children.

