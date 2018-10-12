PHOTOS: Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. See photos.
LONDON — Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.
The 28-year-old bride is ninth in line for the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. She also wore a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara.
See photos of the event, including the royal children.
