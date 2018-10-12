PHOTOS: Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. See photos.

LONDON — Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

The 28-year-old bride is ninth in line for the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. She also wore a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara.

See photos of the event, including the royal children.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank kiss after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.