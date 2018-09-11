PHOTOS: Embracing diversity at 2018 New York Fashion Week

As New York Fashion Week begins to wind down, get a look at look at the diversity on the runway, behind the scenes and in the streets.

WASHINGTON — As New York Fashion Week begins to wind down, get a look at look at the diversity on the runway, behind the scenes and in the streets.

Among those who participated were breast cancer survivors, activists, a basketball star’s ex-wife and even one of the very first African-American models to walk the couture runways.

See photos below.

Mama Cax, an amputee and activist for body acceptance, heads backstage to prepare for her walk down the runway at the CHROMAT show at New York Fashion Week. (Courtesy Shannon Finney/shannonfinneyphotography.com)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.