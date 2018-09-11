PHOTOS: Embracing diversity at 2018 New York Fashion Week

As New York Fashion Week begins to wind down, get a look at look at the diversity on the runway, behind the scenes and in the streets.
WASHINGTON — As New York Fashion Week begins to wind down, get a look at look at the diversity on the runway, behind the scenes and in the streets.
Among those who participated were breast cancer survivors, activists, a basketball star’s ex-wife and even one of the very first African-American models to walk the couture runways.
See photos below.
