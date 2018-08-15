15 years ago: Northeast blackout plunges NYC into darkness (PHOTOS)

Fifteen years ago Tuesday, a power company software glitch plunged large swathes of the Northeast U.S. — including New York City — into darkness. See dramatic photos of the Northeast blackout.

WASHINGTON — Fifteen years ago Tuesday, a power company software glitch plunged large swaths of the Northeast U.S. — including New York City — into darkness. A total of 50 million people were without power for up to two days before the lights came back on.

At the height of summer, air conditioners in hotels, office buildings and homes shut off and New York’s iconic Times Square went dark. Millions of weary residents and tourists were forced to trudge across the city to get home — with some taking refuge in candlelit bars and restaurants for refreshments.

** FILE ** Cars try to navigate their way through New York City during a blackout that hit U.S. and Canadian cities in this Aug. 14, 2003, file photo. A year after the nation’s worst ever blackout, utilities have made improvements and New York has spent millions of dollars on new high-tech gadgets to avert the chaos that followed. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

