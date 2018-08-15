202
15 years ago: Northeast blackout plunges NYC into darkness (PHOTOS)

By WTOP Staff August 14, 2018 2:07 pm 08/14/2018 02:07pm
WASHINGTON — Fifteen years ago Tuesday, a power company software glitch plunged large swaths of the Northeast U.S. — including New York City — into darkness. A total of 50 million people were without power for up to two days before the lights came back on.

At the height of summer, air conditioners in hotels, office buildings and homes shut off and New York’s iconic Times Square went dark. Millions of weary residents and tourists were forced to trudge across the city to get home — with some taking refuge in candlelit bars and restaurants for refreshments.

Topics:
2003 blackout National News new york city Photo Galleries

