15 years ago: Northeast blackout plunges NYC into darkness (PHOTOS)

Fifteen years ago Tuesday, a power company software glitch plunged large swathes of the Northeast U.S. — including New York City — into darkness. See dramatic photos of the Northeast blackout.
WASHINGTON — Fifteen years ago Tuesday, a power company software glitch plunged large swaths of the Northeast U.S. — including New York City — into darkness. A total of 50 million people were without power for up to two days before the lights came back on.
At the height of summer, air conditioners in hotels, office buildings and homes shut off and New York’s iconic Times Square went dark. Millions of weary residents and tourists were forced to trudge across the city to get home — with some taking refuge in candlelit bars and restaurants for refreshments.
See dramatic photos of the Northeast blackout 15 years later.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.