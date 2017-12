Here are some photos from stories that happened last week. Scroll through to see if you’ve missed any.

A Soyuz-FG rocket booster with a Soyuz MS-07 spaceship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station blasts off at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Aboard the Russian rocket are Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, U.S. astronaut Scott Tingle, and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

This gallery is a combination of local photos by WTOP staff and photos from AP’s photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York and WTOP staff in D.C.