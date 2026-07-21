Where to find DC’s only unicorn statues

What do Bill Clinton, Marion Barry and the Soviet Union have in common? If your answer was two unicorn statues hidden away near Rock Creek Park, go buy a lottery ticket.

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Follow WTOP’s Matt Kaufax as he explores hidden gems, local landmarks and unique stories across the D.C. area every week. New episodes of WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment are released each Tuesday and Thursday.

What do Bill Clinton, Marion Barry and the Soviet Union have in common?

If your answer was two unicorn statues hidden away near Rock Creek Park, go buy a lottery ticket.

Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town” took WTOP’s Matt Kaufax to Unicorn Lane (yes, that’s an actual street) in Northwest D.C. to learn more about two markers that are the only ones of their kind in the District; unicorns both literally and figuratively speaking.

They may be hard to find, but the history behind them is fascinating, and has several crazy connections you’d never expect.

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