National Zoo’s newest tiger adjusts to her new home

As its newest female tiger begins to settle in, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo is hoping a brand-new tiger baby will arrive soon.

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As its new female tiger begins to settle in, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo hopes a brand-new tiger baby will arrive soon.

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to the Zoo’s Great Cats wing to catch up with 235-pound Amur tiger Coba — and learn more about efforts to rehabilitate an endangered species.

The last time WTOP was invited to the tiger enclosure, it was to meet 350-pound Vostok, Coba’s male counterpart, whom staff hopes will be her mate.

At that time, Coba had just arrived. Since then, the two have met (and zoo staff say progress is being made), but it’ll be a little while before they start “going steady.”

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are an endangered species. And in the zoo’s ongoing conservation mission, the effort to produce a tiger cub is one they don’t take lightly.

But that doesn’t mean it can’t also be a lot of fun!

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